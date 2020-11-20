GALLIPOLIS — Harla J. Eutsler, 77, of Gallipolis, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. Harla was born on July 6, 1943 in Gallia County, Ohio, daughter of the late Harland G. and Betty Emogene Caldwell Sanders.

Harla was a registered nurse and retired having fifty years with Holzer. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and O.E.S. Gallipolis Chapter; Harla was an instructor at Buckeye Hills Career Center in the surgical technical program. Harla was married to James Leo Eutsler on November 5, 1960; and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2015.

She is survived by two sons, Greg (Joy) Eutsler of Forest, Virginia and Jerry (Dianne) Eutsler of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Jack (Skyler) Eutsler, Erika Eutsler Myers, Bronson (Lindsay) Eutsler, and Brock Eutsler; great grandchildren, Kayden Hunter Myers, Olivia Macyn Eutlser, Maci Renee Jarrett, and James Cole Eutsler; sisters, Nancy Lea (Glenn) Phelps of Southern Pines, North Carolina and Cheryl Lynn (Norm) Gundersen of Saratoga Springs, New York; brothers, Robert Thomas (Diana) Sanders of Gallipolis and Harland Brent (Diana) Sanders of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her good buddy, Blake Woods; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Jim, Harla was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra and by two brothers, Richard Nelson Sanders and Larry Dean Sanders.

The funeral service for Harla will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Hood and Bob Powell officiating. Her burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines of practicing social distancing and are required to follow the Ohio mandate of wearing face masks.

