1/
Harold Kemper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIDWELL — Harold Lee "Grip" Kemper, 86, Bidwell, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 10, 1934, in Bidwell, Ohio, son of the late Pearl Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Gooldin) Kemper. Grip was a United States Army Veteran who owned and operated Kemper's Butcher Shop near Vinton, Ohio, before retirement. A member of Prospect Baptist Church, he married June Ross Kemper Dec. 12, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio and she preceded him in death Sept. 29, 2010.

Grip leaves behind his daughters, Diana Kemper and Sheryl Kemper, both of Bidwell, Ohio; grandchildren: Amanda Harder, Chanel and Madison Kemper, all of Bidwell, Ohio; sister, Joan Kemper, Gallipolis, Ohio; brother, Ray (Carole) Kemper, Mt. Sterling, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Dortha Ross, Mt. Sterling, Ohio.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by grandson, Rowdy White.

Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio with Pastor Ed Mollohan officiating. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with CDC Guidelines and Pandemic Regulations, social distancing must be observed, and facial coverings are required to be worn for all services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved