Harold Kemper

BIDWELL — Harold Lee "Grip" Kemper, 86, Bidwell, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 10, 1934, in Bidwell, Ohio, son of the late Pearl Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Gooldin) Kemper. Grip was a United States Army Veteran who owned and operated Kemper's Butcher Shop near Vinton, Ohio, before retirement. A member of Prospect Baptist Church, he married June Ross Kemper Dec. 12, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio and she preceded him in death Sept. 29, 2010.

Grip leaves behind his daughters, Diana Kemper and Sheryl Kemper, both of Bidwell, Ohio; grandchildren: Amanda Harder, Chanel and Madison Kemper, all of Bidwell, Ohio; sister, Joan Kemper, Gallipolis, Ohio; brother, Ray (Carole) Kemper, Mt. Sterling, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Dortha Ross, Mt. Sterling, Ohio.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by grandson, Rowdy White.

Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio with Pastor Ed Mollohan officiating. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with CDC Guidelines and Pandemic Regulations, social distancing must be observed, and facial coverings are required to be worn for all services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com.