MIDDLEPORT — Helen L. Ebersbach of Middleport, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 27, 1938, in Racine, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Marie (Dailey) Autherson. She was a homemaker that loved to farm her chickens.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Jarvis, Middleport, Ohio, Pam (Frank) Colwell, Pomeroy, Ohio; five grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Jarvis, Bryan (Melissa) Colwell, Scott (Rhonda) Colwell, Ashley (Ed) Casto, Corey (Casey) Jarvis; eight great grandchildren, Presleigh, Paisleigh, Jaxton, Mason, Kameron, Kenzington, Bryce and Piper; sisters, Ruth Roe and Edie (Lloyd) Ackley; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Ebersbach; son-in-law, Frank Jarvis.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at the Bradford Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the funeral service.

