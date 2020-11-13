1/1
Herman George
Reverend Herman M. George, 78, went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2020.

He was born in Vinton, Ohio, son of the late Martin and the late Roxie (Rife) George. He began his career at Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis, then he answered the call into full-time ministry in 1974. In the following years, he pastored Churches of the Nazarene in Phlippi, Barrett, New Cumberland, and Mannington, West Virginia, and Ironton Ohio. In his retirement he filled the pulpit at Safe Harbor Country Church in Langsville, Ohio.

Rev. George will always be remembered for the many lives he touched and his kind and gentle attention to those in need. Several young men were called to Christian service during his ministry and continue pastoring churches to this day. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing for services and community gatherings. He could tune a piano to perfect pitch, and he could train any horse to the saddle.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Eddie and Harold George, and his sister Betsy (George) Ball, and his beloved grandson, Marty George. He is survived by his wife, Nyoka and his children Deborah, Martin, and Mark, and his delightful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He leaves us all with many fond memories and the inspiration to always be, "Top Shelf."

A celebration of life will be held in the coming spring and will be announced. In place of flowers, the family encourages a donation to Holzer Hospice Foundation of Gallipolis. https://www.holzer.org/ways-of-giving/make-a-donation/



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
