CROWN CITY — Herman Ray Simms, 75, of Crown City, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence with loved ones around him. He was born on May 20, 1945 in Gallipolis, son of the late Charles and Malinda Simms. Ray was also preceded in death by siblings, Donnie, Dale, Douglas, Mary, Frances, and Juanita.

Ray was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen Wray Simms; four children, Mike and Debbie Simms, Randy Simms, Joe and Michelle Simms, and Kris and Detra Ferrell; seven grandsons; and one great grandson.

"The Man the Myth the Legend" and "The Bull of the Woods" has gone on to greener pastures. He was loved and will be missed greatly by those who knew him. Ray never knew a stranger, always willing to help anyone or have a listening ear to those who needed it. Heaven will shine brighter because it has gained one of the brightest stars the world had to offer.

Willis Funeral Home is assisting the Simms Family.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.