Howard Matlack
STEWART — Howard Lowell Matlack, Jr., 76 of Stewart, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 12, 1944, in Delaware, Ohio, to Howard "Lowell" and Rosa Faye Matlack.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Faye and Lowell Matlack; his sister, Yvonne Barkie; his daughter, Carla Kay Fonte; and a niece, Anna Welch Parker.

Howard is survived by his wife, Sharon Welch Matlack of 56 years; his daughter, Vickie Matlack; his son, Randy Matlack; his son-in-law, Mark Fonte; two grandsons, Chase and Cole Fonte; his sister and brother-in-law, Lola and Gary Taylor; his brother-in-law, Joe Barkie; his aunt, Dorothy; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Howard was a true gentle giant. He was a humble and selfless person who lived his life for his family. He had a lot of fun, enjoyed laughter and always had a perspective that seemed to make everything better. He loved hanging out, playing cards and having fun. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who was proud of his family.

He was a 58-year member of the Operating Engineers; and enjoyed working construction. As he would say, "let's go see what the dirt looks like there." He loved to go for drives; and show his family past jobs his father (Lowell) had worked on, the legacy continues. He was hard working and always expected the best of himself and others. Howard was a deeply loyal friend, who would look out for others at all times.

He was a current member of the Gospel Baptist Church.

Thanks to the caregivers at Kobacker House for the loving care and comfort they provided. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, Ohio, with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Visitation will also be held, from 1-2 p.m. at the church on Saturday prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery. Out of consideration for the family and those attending; masks will be required, and we will be practicing social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Baptist Church and/or National Kidney Foundation in Howard's memory.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
