GEORGETOWN, Kentucky — Jackie Lynn Ellis, age 38, gained her heavenly wings on Saturday October 17, 2020 at her home in Georgetown, Kentucky.

She had been a lifelong resident of Gallia County until recently.

Jackie is survived by her children Angela Ellis and Joseph Ellis, a grandson Maverick, her fiancé Cody Webber and his children, her mother Etta McGuire (Ed), a brother Allan Sheets (Candy), a sister Fonda Moore (Steven), her special Aunt and Uncle Diana and Charles North, several nieces and nephews, several cousins, and so many dear friends that loved her so very much.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father Allan (Gene) Sheets, paternal grandparents Acie and Alice Sheets, maternal grandparents Alfonzo and Blanche Johnson, several aunts and uncles, and several friends.

Jackie loved life and was a huge advocate for animals and their treatment. The family has decided there will be no public services at this time and in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Gallia County animal shelter in her memory.

Rest easy in Heaven our Angel until we meet again and get to wrap our wings around you and hold you so tightly.