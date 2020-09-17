GALLIPOLIS — Jacqueln R. Hughes, 83, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Jacqueln was born on December 17, 1936 in West Virginia; she was the daughter of the late Howard William and Maxine Thelma Mink Conley.

She was retired from the Ohio Department of Mental Hygiene and Correction and was a 1954 graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Jacqueln is survived by her daughter, Pamela June Dratler of Carlsbad, California; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Kane of San Marcos, California, Staci Dratler of Denver, Colorado, and Steven (Amanda) Dratler of Carlsbad; four great grandchildren, Raeleigh McGowan, Parker Kane, Layton Dratler and Lennox Dratler; one sister, Jean Davison of Gallipolis; and two brothers, William "Bill" (Vivian) Conley of Gallipolis and Paul Conley of Gallipolis.

In addition to her parents, Jacqueln was preceded in death by a brother, Harlan "Chick" Conley and a sister, Marjorie Anne Shimp.

Pamela and her family give a "special thank you" to acknowledge the excellent care and love Rhonda and her family provided for her mother and their grandmother over the last five years.

In accordance with her wishes, no public services will be held. Willis Funeral Home is in care of her arrangements.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.