RACINE — James "Jim" Brace, Sr., 75, of Racine, passed away, at 8:33 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence. Born April 6, 1945 in Racine, he was the son of the late Mabel L. Janes and Edison Brace. He was a retired river boat captain for Ingram Barge Company.

He is survived by his wife, Judith "Judy" Sayre Brace, whom he married on May 21, 1965 in Chester, children, Michael (Kathy) Brace, of Gallipolis, Teressa (James) Brace-Shelton, of Arlington, Texas, Dionne Brace-Byer, and James "Jimmy" Brace, Jr., of Trumble, Ohio. Grandchildren, Aleaha (Matthew) Wilson, Michaelyn (Nate) Allison, Malayna Brace, Chelsea Shelton, Shayna Byer, Gracey Byer, Derik Brace, Logan Brace, and Miles Brace, great-grandchildren, Gavin Allison and SkylarAnn Wilson, two honorary sons, Michael Klinger and Jason Freeman, an honorary daughter, Vera Rossiter Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce (Ernie) Sisson, and Kathryn Hart.

Private family services will be held and interment will be in the Morris Chapel Cemetery. The Cremeens-King, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.