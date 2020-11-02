MIDDLEPORT — James Drehel of Middleport, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 24, 1933, in Yolyn, W.Va., to the late Frank and Vera (Boldenko) Drehel. He was a Master Electrician at the coal mines and served our country in the United States Marines from 1954-1956.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Drehel; grandchildren, Mitchell (Nichole) Conley, Mica (Tyler) Drehel, Zachary Huffman, Ashley Huffman-Tate; great granddaughter, Jade Conley and other great grandchildren; brother, Steve Drehel; daughter-in-law, Susie (Tom Hopton) Drehel; son-in-law, John Huffman; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by is son, Mike Drehel; daughter, Shari Huffman; sisters, Anna Mangus, Mary Bruno, Frank Drehel Jr. and Nick Drehel.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Todd Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in the Bradford Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.