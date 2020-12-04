GALLIPOLIS — Janet Eileen Dressler-Rees, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

On October 3, 1938, Janet was born in Woodsfield, Ohio to Addison and Ruby Dressler, who preceded her in death. Her formative years were spent with her cousins and friends on the farms of Appalachia. Her family moved to Gallipolis in 1952. She attended GAHS where she met Donald E. "PeeWee" Rees. Janet was a cheerleader, and PeeWee was a basketball player. They graduated in 1956 and were forever proud of the friends they had made in high school. Their friendship blossomed into a romance that began on June 20, 1957 when they were married at Grace United Methodist Church. The next 14 years would take them on a journey that included 15 different towns and the addition of two sons to the family. During those years, PeeWee served in the United States Air Force and later worked road construction through the Ohio Operating Engineers Union. Janet made it a point that wherever PeeWee went, the family went… we were going to be together. In 1971, the family moved back to Gallipolis; and Janet and PeeWee have been there ever since. Everyone, who has ever met Janet and PeeWee, knows that they are caring, thoughtful, kind, considerate people who would do anything to help anyone. It has always been said that Janet has never known a stranger; she immediately made you comfortable and you knew you had a friend.

Janet was from a large family with many uncles, aunts, and cousins. She had three brothers Bill, Roy, and George who preceded her in death.

Janet is survived by her husband PeeWee; her sister Sue of Arizona; her son Nick (Lynne) of Westerville, Ohio; her son Todd (Sharon) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; her grandson Sam and his fiancé, Sierra of Williamsburg, Virginia; and her grandson Levi of Richmond, Virginia. The family will hold a memorial service in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank, 600 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Memo "Janet Rees."

