Jerry Hill
GALLIPOLIS — Jerry Allen Hill, 68, Gallipolis, Ohio passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center. He was born February 6, 1952 in Vinton, Ohio son of the late Basil H. Hill and Nona Faye (Ball) Hill. Jerry was a 1971 graduate of Kyger Creek High School. He retired from the AEP Gavin Plant where he was a welder employed for more than 36 years. Before his employment with AEP, Jerry worked for Gallia Rural Water building water towers throughout Gallia County and as a home builder with Archie Lee and Chuck Martin. Jerry was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes Football and Cleveland Browns fan. He loved showing his '55 Chevy with his car friends. Jerry also enjoyed sitting on his porch watching hummingbirds and chipmunks.

Jerry married Eileen Lela (Brown) Hill October 31, 1987 at Gallipolis, Ohio and she survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Sherry L. Hill, Gallipolis, Ohio and Tina (Robert) Mallon, Jupiter, Florida; two grandsons, Niko and Dalton Mallon; brother, Jimmy (Debbie) Hill, Estero, Florid; three nephews: Alan Jay (Debi) Hill, Middleborne, West Virginia; Timothy (Jayne) Hill, Chicago, Illinois and Jason (Susan) Hill, Tallahassee, Florida; niece, Elizabeth (Logan) Marks, Naples, Florida and a sister-in-law, Penny Hill Bingham, Melbourne, Florida.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Roger and Larry Hill; sister-in-law, Betty Hill; nephews, Larry "Buddy" Hill and Larry Joseph Hill.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton with Pastor Dan Lamphier officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service. In accordance with CDC Guidelines and COVID-19 Protocol, facial coverings must always be worn, and social distancing will be observed.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
(330) 262-7771
