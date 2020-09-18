GALLIPOLIS — JoAnn Donley, age 77, of Gallipolis, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center. Born May 7, 1943, in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Garnet Williams Beaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Ed Donley; brothers and sisters, Jess (Bill) Beaver, Paul Beaver, and Violet (Dean) Jones; and by step son, Brian Donley.

JoAnn was a waitress for Bob Evans and attended the Cheshire Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughters, Sheila (Tim) Workman, and Rebecca (Carl) White; step children, Patricia (Clifford) Thomas, Michael (Paula) Donley, and Scott (Melissa) Donley; grandchildren, Autumn Workman, Daniel Hutchinson, and Misty Hutchinson; great grandchildren, Bella Hutchinson and Chey Jones; sister, LuElla Tucker; and a special nephew, Michael Beaver and his wife Tarissa who included her in their lives. She loved spending time with them, their children, and grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020, at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All those attending are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

