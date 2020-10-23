NEW HAVEN — John Lawrence Arnott, 73, of New Haven, W.Va., passed away Oct. 21, 2020, at home, following an extended illness.

He was born Dec. 9, 1946, in Racine, Ohio, a son of the late William and Helen (Sellers) Arnott.

John Arnott loved Jesus. His love for Jesus led him to passionately love those around him; ready to help however he could to those that he knew were hurting. John faithfully attended Faith Baptist Church serving as a trustee and teaching classes often doing all that he could to advance the cause of Christ. He encouraged those around him to demonstrate God's love how they could where they were. His life was an example of sharing God's love and the path Jesus has given us to heaven. John has went to be with his Lord but his testimony continues to inspire those who knew him to love people how God loves them. John gave us an example of living by faith, trusting that God was in control and that God had a plan in every circumstance. He lived a life of joy filled faith that will be deeply missed by his family, his church family, and the countless people he invested his life into. John was very passionate about sports and enriching the lives of young people to reach their full potential. He loved the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed golf and encouraged others to learn the sport. He was a leader and a coach in many sports. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren grow in their sports, academic and professional careers. John was an accomplished educator in Meigs County for 31 years as well as Wahama and Point Pleasant High Schools. He also served as the assistant principal and guidance counselor at Meigs Junior High. John coached several sports teams such as volleyball, softball, basketball, golf, and was an accomplished baseball player in his earlier years.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela (Frye) Arnott; children, Becky (Arnott) Weaver of Athens, Ohio, Kevin Arnott and his wife Rachael of Hudson, Ohio, Erica (Arnott) Giblin and her husband Mike of Columbus, Ohio; step-children, Lee Herdman of New Haven, Erica Smith and her husband Joey of Ripley, W.Va.; brother, Bill Arnott of Pomeroy, Ohio; sister, Connie Brothers of Pomeroy, Ohio; grandchildren, Miles, Finlay, Georgia, Duncan, Riley, Savannah, Isha, Dalton and Ethan; great grandchildren, Saylor and Roman; and a special companion dog, Mia. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. Private interment will take place in the Letart Falls Cemetery, Racine, Ohio.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that all in attendance wear a mask/facial covering while inside the funeral home.

