VINTON — John N. Martin, 80, Vinton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Waterloo, Ohio, on Oct. 1, 1940, to the late Morris R. and Audrey A. Reed Martin. John was a retired Over the Road Truck Driver.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are daughters, Tanja (Michael Justice) Martin, Vinton, Ohio and Kelly (Sam) Martin, Middleport, Ohio; grandchildren: John R. (Lisa Lowe) Martin, Heather Martin and Rachel Martin, all of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Karleigh, Meredith and Olivia; sister, Opal Mays, Bidwell, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by son, John N. Martin, Jr.; daughters, Janie and Carmah Martin; and sister, Wilma Pearl Sullivan.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Pastor Heath Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton, Ohio. In accordance with CDC Guidelines and COVID-19 Protocol, facial coverings must always be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Family and friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service.

