1/
John Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VINTON — John N. Martin, 80, Vinton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Waterloo, Ohio, on Oct. 1, 1940, to the late Morris R. and Audrey A. Reed Martin. John was a retired Over the Road Truck Driver.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are daughters, Tanja (Michael Justice) Martin, Vinton, Ohio and Kelly (Sam) Martin, Middleport, Ohio; grandchildren: John R. (Lisa Lowe) Martin, Heather Martin and Rachel Martin, all of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Karleigh, Meredith and Olivia; sister, Opal Mays, Bidwell, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by son, John N. Martin, Jr.; daughters, Janie and Carmah Martin; and sister, Wilma Pearl Sullivan.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Pastor Heath Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton, Ohio. In accordance with CDC Guidelines and COVID-19 Protocol, facial coverings must always be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Family and friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mccoymoore.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved