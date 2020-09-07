GALLIPOLIS — John Edward Mitchell Jr., age 58, of Gallipolis, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Born Feb. 20, 1962 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late John Edward Mitchell Sr. and Althea Howard who survives.

John was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School; he was a United State Navy Veteran serving for 4 years. He retired as a salesman for PPG Paint Co. in California.

He is survived by his mother, Althea Howard of Gallpolis; brother, Danny Mitchell of Gallipolis; daughter, Raina Jessica Mitchell of Oakland, California; and by several good friends and extended family members.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Paint Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Christian Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from noon-1 p.m. Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the VFW #4464 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family at 718 Third Ave. Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

