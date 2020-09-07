LANCASTER — John William Ranegar, 54, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

He was born Sept. 12, 1965, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of John Ranegar Jr. of Gallipolis, Ohio and the late Nora Patricia (Welch) Ranegar.

John was employed with AEP for 32 years and was currently Manager of the Regional Service Organization. John is a loving husband, proud father, treasured son, cherished brother, and friend. His limitless love, selflessness, character, and moral compass made him special and unlike any other.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Tomma Jo (Reynolds) Ranegar; two sons, Garrett Joseph (Kiesha) Ranegar of Pataskala, Ohio and Blake Matthew Ranegar of Lancaster and their mother Jodi of Lancaster; two bonus children, Madison "Mattie" Shuler of Morgantown, W.Va. and Jacob Ryan Shuler of Lancaster; sisters, Pamela (David) Keeton of Lancaster and Shelly Ranegar (Rick) Rose of Gallipolis; and a brother, Charles (Jennifer) Ranegar of Ona, W.Va. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Amanda Dye, Lauren Dye, Edward Dye, Olivia Dye, Ashley Ranegar, Kyle (Taylor) Ranegar, Hannah Tate, Alex Rose, Lynsey Rose and Lilian Rose; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Rebecca Reynolds of Point Pleasant; brother-in-law, Matthew Reynolds; and a host of truly wonderful friends.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande, Ohio, with Pastor Denny Coburn officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Saturday at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande.

Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

