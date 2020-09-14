Jordan Hardwick

SYRACUSE — Jordan Lee Hardwick, 17, of Syracuse, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. She was born on March 17, 2003, in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of David Lee Hardwick of New Haven, West Virginia and Rebecca Marie Birt of Syracuse.

Jordan was a senior at Southern High School. She was very active in volleyball, basketball and softball. Jordan also played travel softball and volleyball as well as coed softball. Jordan was always the life of anything she was involved in. She had the most contagious laugh and the biggest, brightest smile in the room. Her voice could travel for miles. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was fiercely competitive. Jordan has touched the hearts of many teammates, fans, teachers, students and competitors. There will be a large void in many hearts, but Jordan's memories will carry on to help fill in that void.

Jordan is survived by her father and step-mother, Dave and Tabby Hardwick; her mother and step-father, Becky and Brian Birt; siblings, Tamra, Taylor and Alex Hardwick and Tyler Birt; grandparents, Martha and Darrell Birt; aunts and uncles, Bobby and Cristina Moore, Dianne Moore, Jimmy and Beth Powell, Brenda and Ed Graves, Amanda Birt, Brittany Johnson, Mark and Debbie King and Bobbie and John Randolph; bonus-mom, Tonya Miller; special cousins, Randy Moore and Natosha Scowden; her boyfriend, Dristan Lamm; many cousins; and many special teammates.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Linda and Terry Moore and her Nana Michele King; aunt, Corky Davis; and uncles, Bill Davis and Amos Moore.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Chad Dotson officiating at the King Field at the Syracuse Ball Park. Burial will follow at Gilmore Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at the ball field.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.