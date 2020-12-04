FLORENCE, Ore. — Joy Patricia (Smith) Burkey, 82, of Florence, Ore. passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 30, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Theophilus Louis Smith and Gladys Gertrude Stevens of Pomeroy, Ohio.

Joy grew up in Pomeroy, where she graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1956 as the highest achieving female student. It was her grandfather's dream that she would study the pipe organ, and at 14 she began pipe organ studies at the United Methodist Church in Pomeroy. She played for churches and choral groups in Ohio and Kentucky from age 16. While at Ohio State University, she accompanied the College of Dentistry chorus; she graduated with a degree in Dental Hygiene in 1958.

Joy moved to California to continue organ studies, and by 1964 Joy was the organist of the First Christian Church of Chico where she remained for 20 years.

Joy later served as an organist, pianist, and piano accompanist in Chester and Paradise, Ca. before moving to Florence in 2003, where she was the organist and choir accompanist at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw until her retirement in December 2014.

Joy also worked as a dental hygienist and an elementary school office manager.

Joy was an accomplished deer-hunter, basket maker (Appalachian and pine needle), and oil painter. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her sister, Sue Ellen Smith Zirkle, and her husband Gerald Duane Burkey, Sr.

There will be no memorial service; she will be remembered during the worship service at the Presbyterian Church of Siuslaw in Florence on Sunday, December 4.