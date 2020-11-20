Judy Maureen Black Cremeans Shriver age 74 of Marysville, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, died November 7, 2020 at Memorial Gables Nursing Home surrounded by her loved ones.

Judy was born March 6, 1946 in Urbana, Ohio. She was raised in Champaign County and was a graduate of Triad High School. During her teen years, she relocated briefly to Hawaii, where she worked for Dole at the local pineapple factory. After her return from Hawaii she moved to Florida where she began training quarter horses. She received numerous awards and recognitions during her career as an equestrian.

During her time in Gallipolis, she began her career as an associate of Bob Evans Farms, working at Rio Grande, Gallipolis, Bidwell and finally retiring from the Springfield Plant.

Judy spent her retirement living at the Richwood Civic Center, where she participated in many of the senior activities. She was also a skilled craftsman, making beautiful reed baskets, quilts and intricate cross stitch art pieces.

Judy enjoyed the countryside and playing with her granddaughter, nieces and nephews. She was a kid at heart and a true jokester. She was always smiling and trying to make others smile too.

Judy was predeceased by her father, James Black; her brother John Black; her former husbands David Mattox, Ivan Cremeans and Howard Shriver; in-laws Ed Leiter and Terry Utley and a special companion Kenneth Wright.

Judy is survived by her mother Eleanor Black, her son Matthew (Lori) Cremeans, her granddaughter Grace Cremeans, her siblings James (Vivian) Black, Joyce (Harold Kinniard) Leiter, Jayne Utley, Joann (Verlin) Swain, Earl (Melanie) Black and Charles (Toni) Black, her sister-in-law Pam Black along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic there will be no public services.

In Judy's memory, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to thank Memorial Gables Nursing Home and Loving Care Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Judy during her time there as her health declined.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.