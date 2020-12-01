Kareen Dobbin went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020.

She was the daughter of Wallace and Myrtle Damewood of Meigs County and a graduate of Eastern High School and Mountain State College. After graduating from college, she accepted a special assignment with the White House while working for the IRS. She moved to Marysville and retired after working twenty-five years at Wendy's International in Dublin. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and reading.

Her parents, a brother, and a sister preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Dobbin; a daughter, Kimberly Donnal, her husband Chris, granddaughter Kayla and a great granddaughter Ava; her brother, John (Linda) Damewood; and sister, Yvonne Stover; as well as several nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Rev. Jim Gardner officiating. Burial will be in the Sandhill Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

