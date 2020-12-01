1/
Kareen Dobbin
Kareen Dobbin went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020.

She was the daughter of Wallace and Myrtle Damewood of Meigs County and a graduate of Eastern High School and Mountain State College. After graduating from college, she accepted a special assignment with the White House while working for the IRS. She moved to Marysville and retired after working twenty-five years at Wendy's International in Dublin. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and reading.

Her parents, a brother, and a sister preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Dobbin; a daughter, Kimberly Donnal, her husband Chris, granddaughter Kayla and a great granddaughter Ava; her brother, John (Linda) Damewood; and sister, Yvonne Stover; as well as several nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Rev. Jim Gardner officiating. Burial will be in the Sandhill Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
