LAKE HAVASU CITY, Arizona — Kari Ann Carter, 27, passed away suddenly on October 14, 2020 in her home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Kari was born on August 23, 1993, to Terry Melvin Carter and Kathy Sue Carter.

She is survived by her 8-year-old daughter Olivia Lynn Van Allen and both parents.

The family has decided not to have a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to assist in covering her final expenses. Memorial donations can be sent to Amber Graham Carter, 571 Township Road 1233, Proctorville, OH 45669.