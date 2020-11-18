POMEROY — Kenneth "Mike' Swann, 63, of Pomeroy, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence.

Born Nov. 20, 1956, in Oak Hill, Ohio, he was the son of the late Kenneth R. And Gwenda Morris Swann.

Mike is survived by three brothers, Doug (Darla) Swann, Mark (Noriko) Swann, and Bryan Swann; three sisters, Kim (Jeff) Zerkle, Susan (Tim) Jenkins and Wendy Long; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lockwood and Gathel Swann and maternal grandparents, John and Nellie Morris.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in the C&M Cemetery in Oak Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be on Friday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

