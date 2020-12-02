1/1
Kenny Coughenour
GALLIPOLIS — Kenny Coughenour, 58, of Gallipolis, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 21, 1962 in Gallipolis, son of the late Preston Coughenour and Ellen Potter Coughenour, who survives him.

Kenny was a physician recruiter for Holzer Health System, a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union, and a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan. "Go Bucks!" Kenny graduated from Kyger Creek High School, Class of 1981.

He was married to Susan L. Roush Coughenour on May 10, 1986; and she survives him. Kenny is also survived by a son, Brandon (Jessica) Coughenour and a daughter, Ashley (Chris) Miller; four grandchildren, Emery and Aspen Coughenour and Hudson and Landon Miller; two sisters, Debbie (Rick) Saunders and Michelle Coughenour; his mother-in-law, Patricia Roush; sister-in-law, Christy (Kevin) Petrie and brother-in-law, Steve Roush and Nicolette Jones; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Bobby Coughenour; and father-in-law, Chester Roush.

"Tomorrow never comes, yesterday is gone forever, make the most of today, spend time with the ones you love, take time to do the things you always wanted to do, but never did. Life is very short, Don't let a brain tumor wake you up." With love, Kenny.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held; Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
