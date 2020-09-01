Lacey Hash

GALLIPOLIS — Lacey Shantel Hash, 40, Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away August 28, 2020.

She was born February 11, 1980 to Benjamin (Theresa) Hash of Bidwell and the late Kathryn Elaine Norris Hash. Lacey was employed at West Virginia Nursing Network Infusion Specialist, Winfield, West Virginia. She attended Morgan Center Holiness Church, Vinton, Ohio.

In addition to her father she is survived by sons, Aiden Marshall Greene, Bidwell, Ohio, Avery Landon Staton, Gallipolis, and a daughter, Morgan Lynn Staton, Gallipolis; brother, Dusty (Molly) Hash, Bidwell, Ohio; step-sister, Sarah (James) Ditty, Bidwell, Ohio and several extended family members.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the Miller Cemetery, 250 Hash Lane, Bidwell, Ohio with Pastor Mark Becker and Pastor Robert Haynes officiating.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mccoymoore.com

McCoy Moore Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hash family in their need.