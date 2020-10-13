Larry Haynes

MIDDLEPORT — Larry Brooks Haynes, of Middleport, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020, at the Meigs Emergency Department. He was born on Oct. 22, 1946, in Ridgewood, W.Va., to the late Erma and Basil Haynes. Larry was a contractor for many years and he served in the United States Marine Corps.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a son Matthew Brooks Haynes.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Terri Haynes; children, Kristi (Matt) Riffle, Bridget (Eric) Kelly, Jacob (Brandi) Davis, Morgan (Kayla) Powell; grandchildren, Dylan Haynes, Jacob, Garrett, Graci Brooke Riffle, Sophia (Danny) Webber, Cameron and David Wesley Snider, Lillian and Damian Kelly, Landon, Natalie and Lauren Davis, Alexis and Preston Ervin, Cru and Kaylor Lyons, Blake and Gracie Powell, Michael, Mykiah, Macey Gomez; brothers and sisters, Karen (Tom) Russell, Randy (Tamra) Haynes, Gary (Marsha) Haynes; bonus son, Kent Eads; special nieces and nephews, Elisha (Josh) Biland, Brian Haynes, Ryan (Jessica) Haynes, Stacey (Andy) Hall, Reid Hall, Lila Haynes, Owen Haynes and Autumn Haynes.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and his family dearly.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Larry to the Rutland Alumni Association, ATTN: Sharon Wise or Judy Cremeans.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.