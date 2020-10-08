CROWN CITY — Lawrence Vilas Unroe Jr. age 74 of Crown City, died Wednesday morning October 7, 2020 at the Arbors at Gallipolis. Born July 25, 1946 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Lawrence Vilas and Lillian Irene Day Unroe Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by 3 brothers, Phill, Terry and Greg Unroe.

Lawrence retired after 35 years from driving a concrete truck, prior to driving he worked construction for 12 years. He was a member of Lucinda Baptist Church and the Operating Engineers Local 18.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn L. Sheets Unroe of Crown City, a daughter, Angela Michelle (Derrick) Barnes of Gallipolis, three grandchildren, Samantha Paige (Todd) Hughes, Kendra Nichole Barnes and Alexandra Noel Barnes, two great grandchildren, Haven Rae Hughes and Blake Avery Hughes. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Bobby Lee (Faye) Unroe of Gallipolis, Billy Allen (Barbara) Unroe of Gallipolis, Janet Yvonne Williams of Gallipolis, Charlotte (Richard) Shaffer of Crown City, Charles Lester Unroe of Crown City, Wendall Max Unroe of Gallipolis, Irene Fern (Nelson) Davis of Crown City, Vickie (Joe) Freeman of Gallipolis, Anita (Steve) Calvert of Gallipolis, Pamela (Kenny) Williams of Gallipolis, Debbie (Randy) Halley of Crown City along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastors Richard Unroe and Beuford Love officiating. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All those attending are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the aides, nurses and staff at Arbors for the excellent care he received.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Arbors in Jr's memory.

