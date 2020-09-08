1/1
Leah Jean Arbaugh
WORTHINGTON — Leah Jean Arbaugh (formerly Hawkins) of Worthington, affectionately known as DeeDee to her family, passed away at Worthington Christian Village on September 7, 2020.

She was born in Tuppers Plains on March 6, 1930. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel (Matlack) Arbaugh; sisters, Iretta (Harold) Parker, and Shirley (Jack) Hasen.

She is survived by her sister, Lily Shultz, Worthingon; brother, Wesley (Norma) Arbaugh, Tuppers Plains; and many nieces and nephews.

Leah was a graduate of OSU and she retired from Worthington City Schools after many years as a teacher at Evening Street Elementary. She had a deep love for Misty, Zoka, Cassie, and Buffy, her beloved dogs that predeceased her. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed traveling to many countries around the world. DeeDee will be greatly missed by her family as she was the family genealogist, and many family stories and much history is lost with her.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday September 12, 2020, at the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery: west off of SR 681 by intersection with SR 7, behind Tuppers Plains Methodist Church. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
