BLACKFORK — On Saturday morning, October 3, our father, brother and friend, Leon Galliamore, passed from this life into the next.

Leon was born in Blackfork, Dec. 4, 1936, to the late Edison and Nellie (Watson) Galliamore. Leon grew up running and playing in Blackfork with brothers, sisters and friends. He attended school there, graduating from Decatur-Washington High School. Leon also attended Union Baptist Church as a child. He took a position with Columbia Gas Co., in Gallipolis, and worked there until his retirement. Leon was united in marriage to Diana Lambert in 1972. They had one son, Leon, who made his home with them. Diana died in 2018. In addition to his parents and his wife, Leon is preceded in death by brothers, William, Carlos, and Melvin; sisters, Gloria Johnson and Doris Robinson and a step granddaughter, Lea Angles.

Left to mourn his passing is his son, Lee, step son, Robert Angles ; Step Granddaughter, Tenicha Angles ; sisters, Altalena Harris, of Fostoria, Imogene Borden, of Gallipolis, and Lana Howell, Oak Hill; brother-in -law, Bobby Lambert, Wellston; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Oliver, Wellston, Lonna Hutchinson, Jackson, and Sharon Galliamore, Oak Hill; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday October 9, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Denny Coburn officiating. Burial will follow in Union Baptist Cemetery in Blackfork. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All those attending are ask to where masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

