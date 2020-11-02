1/1
Lloyd Price
GALLIPOLIS — Lloyd W. Price, 94, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. He was born on January 9, 1926 in Wheelwright, Kentucky, son of the late William W. and Martha Eva Vires Price.

Lloyd was a retired U.S. Navy and U.S. Army veteran, serving during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He married Sonya Chong K. Price on June 26, 1967; and she survives him. Lloyd is also survived by a son, Yong N. (Chong A.) Choi; two grandchildren, Susan Choi and Eugene Choi; two brothers, Ed (Ethel) Price and Don (Deb) Price; and several nieces and nephews In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Price and Bill Price and one sister, Bonnie Burnett.

The funeral service for Lloyd will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Lloyd's brother Don Price officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
