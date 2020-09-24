MERCERVILLE — Luginger "Ginger" Slagle, 94, of Mercerville, Ohio passed away Sunday September 20, 2020. She was born in Holloway, Ohio to the late Luther and Leone Bowman. Ginger was married to Robert Slagle and he precedes her in death in 2005, she is also preceded in death by five sisters; Josephine Bowman, Rosie Chini, Eunice Kent, Ruth Cramblett and Susie Murphy.

She is survived by a daughter, JoAnn (Clifford) Stapleton; three grandchildren, Janet (Roger) Saunders, Donna (John) Bevan and Donald Vanscoy Jr.; four great grandchildren, Kirstie (Kevin) Bell, Dylan Saunders, Bree Bevan, Caitlyn (Joseph) Ehman; and three great great grandchildren, Wyatt and Walker Bell and Waylon Watson

Graveside services will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. with pastors Paul Voss and Clyde Ferrell officiating.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.