Margaret Gerlach

MIDDLEPORT — Margaret B. "Peg" Gerlach, 93, of Middleport passed away at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. She was born in Morgan County, Ohio. Peg was a volunteer at Adena Medical Center for over 30 years and a member of the Middleport Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; her parents, William and Mary Smith; one brother and three sisters.

She is survived by her three children, Mike (Debbie) Gerlach, Susan (Ed) Tomlinson, and Steven Gerlach; three grandchildren, Tara Gerlach, Alison (Chris) Gerlach, Heather (Bill) VanTyle; two great grandchildren; Bella and Harrison VanTyle.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the McConnelsville Cemetery in McConnelsville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Middleport Church of Christ free dinner in her memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Middleport
264 South Second Avenue
Middleport, OH 45760
(740) 992-5444
