Martha Kelley
GALLIPOLIS — Martha Ellen Kelley, age 78 of Gallipolis, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born May 19, 1942 in Eno, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Esther Reynolds James. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a sister, Gerry Rothgeb.

A graduate of Gallia Academy High School, Martha worked as a teacher's aid at Addeville School before going to work at the Gallipolis Developmental Center, from which she retired from in 2001. She attended the Middleport Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David L. Kelley of Gallipolis; two sons, Michael (Christine) Kelley of Parkersburg, West Virginia and Steven (Tia) Kelley of Cortland, Ohio; two grandsons, Sean Michael Kelley of Gallipolis, Cory Michael Kelley of Wyoming, Michigan; brother-in-law, Robert Rothgeb of Gallipolis; nephew, Jimmy Rothgeb of Gallipolis; former daughter-in-law, Carla Edge of St. Albans, West Virginia and a good friend, Doyle Smithson of Cortland.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Saturday September 19, 2020 at Gravel Hill Cemetery with Pastor Junior Preston officiating.

Pallbearers will be: Steven Kelley, Michael Kelley, Robert Rothgeb, Jimmy Rothgeb, Cory Kelley and Doyle Smithson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in Martha's memory.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com

Waugh-Halley-wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
