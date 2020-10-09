1/
Mary Euler Hill
RACINE — Mary Euler Hill, 78, of Racine, passed away, at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her residence. Born March 29, 1942 in the Hemlock Grove community she was the daughter of the late Henry R. and Ethel Romine Euler. She was a retired first grade teacher for Southern Local Schools and she was a member of the Racine United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Heath Hill, of Troutville, Virginia, Carissa Bailey, of Coolville, and Corey (Lorre) Hill, of Reedsville, grandchildren Dillon (Liz) Hill, Kyle Wolfe, Breanna (Tanner Walker) Bailey, Hannah and Colton Bailey, Treyton, Cashton, and Jessa Hill. Brothers, Robert (Nadine) Euler, of Troutville, and Daniel (Jo Anne) Euler, of North Carolina, sisters-in-law, Shirley Dugen, Jane Ann Hill, and Janet Hill, a special caregiver, Vicki Schoolcraft, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Don Richard Hill, whom she married on August 9, 1963 and preceded her on November 28, 2019, brothers-in-law, Cecil (Marlene) Hill, Roger Eugene Hill, Dennie E. Hill, Darrell Dugen, and Roger Johnson, and a sister-in-law, Delores Grace Griffin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Rev. Larry Fisher will officiate and interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
