Mary Hunter

POMEROY — Mary Jane Curtis Hunter, 85, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, Oct. 10, 2020, surrounded by her children and family.

Born Sept. 1, 1935, in Lorntz, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Howard Warren Curtis and Virginia Irene Lower Curtis. She was a 1953 graduate of Weston High School, Weston, W.Va. On Jan. 4, 1954, she was united in marriage with Henry Lee Hunter and was his devoted life partner for 63 years until his death on February 13, 2017.

Since settling in Meigs County, Ohio, in 1963, Mary attended the Chester Church of the Nazarene. A homemaker, she was an active volunteer supporting her children in their activities through their youth. She was a scouting leader, homeroom mother, Little League volunteer, parent chaperone and community leader mentoring two generations of Chester-area and Eastern Local School District youth. Mary was also a member of Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post #9926 Auxiliary, Mason, W.Va.,

During the 1970s, she and her husband were small business owners operating Carolina Fabrics, a specialty piece goods shop, from their Chester home. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting with her husband, and was a member of the Buckeye Big Buck Club.

A lifelong Democrat, Mary was active in political causes throughout their life. She was instrumental in coordinating events and cooking thousands of meals for fund raising activities over 40+ years of passionate support of candidates and campaigns. She served as a past-Chair of the Meigs County Democratic Party, a past member of the Meigs County Board of Elections and as a longtime Election poll worker in Chester Township.

In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends, and quilting and socializing with her friends of the Comfort Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Mark) Livengood of Arden, N.C.; son, Tom (Lauren) Hunter of Evans, W.Va.; brother, Roger (Ethel) Curtis of Weston, W.Va.; sister, Anna (Stanley) Lough of French Creek, W.Va.; brothers-in-law, Harry (Barbara) Hunter of Millwood, W.Va., Hansel (Carolyn) Hunter of Custer, S.D., Herman (Kathy) Hunter of Mason, W.Va., Homer Hunter of Stony Bottom, W.Va.; sisters-in-law Betty Curtis of Buckhannon, W.Va., Elsie Hunter of Vienna, W.Va., Roberta Harbison of Huber Heights, Ohio, and Sue Maison of Tuppers Plains, Ohio; special friends, Sheila Horstman of Kennewick, Wa. and Orvis "Wink" (Marcie) Jorgensen of Waubay, S.D.; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many, many friends.

Mary leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Mary-Patricia (Ira) Wray of Baton Rouge, La., Hannah (Brian) Krietzer of Miamisburg, Ohio, Hailey Hunter and Sydney Hunter of Barboursville, W.Va., and Hayden Hunter of Evans, W.Va.; and three great-grandchildren Henry Lee Wray, Andrew Jameson Dean Krietzer, and Weber James Wray.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jackie Lee Curtis, and brothers-in-law, Herschel "Doc" Hunter and Harley Harbison.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Meigs Memory Gardens, Pomeroy, Ohio with Dwight Umbel officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial contributions in Mary's name to support the Meigs County Community Fund and the Endow 200 Campaign. Donations can be made online at www.AppalachianOhio.org by designating the fund when donating. To mail your donation, please designate the fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.