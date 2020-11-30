GALLIPOLIS — Michael V. Bryant, 65, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence.

Born on November 25, 1955 in Logan County, West Virginia, Michael was the son of the late John T. and Oleva Hainor Bryant. Michael married Polly Burger Bryant, who survives him in Gallipolis. He was a retired truck driver, who enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

Michael is survived by his wife, Polly Bryant of Gallipolis; children, Danielle Bryant of Vinton, Ohio, Callie Bryant of Cadmus, Ohio; Eric (JoBeth) Bowcott of Gallipolis, and Jamie (Chris) Smith of Hawaii; grandchildren, Darian Peck, Tre, Makayla Bryant, Logan and Josie Bowcott, and Wilson, Nora, and Henry Smith; and brothers, Gary (Candy) Bryant of Bidwell, Ohio, Dale (Sherry) Bryant of Florida, and Greg (Cindy) Bryant of Gallipolis; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Bryant.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and at Michael's request, there will be no services at this time. A family memorial for Michael will be held at a later date.

