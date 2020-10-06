Michael West

REEDSVILLE — Michael Wayne West, 53, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Marietta, Ohio. He was surrounded by his daughters, the love of his life, and his sister.

Michael was born on June 5, 1967, in the United States Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was born the son of Billy Wayne and the late Anne Brown West and moved with his parents to Reedsville in 1968. He was a 1985 graduate of both Eastern and Meigs High Schools, as a Vocational Auto Mechanics student. He met the love of his life, Sandy in the 8th grade at Eastern and was well loved by his friends, many he remained close to his entire life. Mike discovered a love for driving semis like his father, and began his career driving at age 23; he ended his career driving pipe trucks for the APEX Pipeline. He was a member of Teamsters Local 697 out of Wheeling, West Virginia.

Mike had a passion for motorcycles and was a former member of the Meigs County chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association. It didn't matter if it was a dirt bike or a Harley Davidson, if it had two wheels, he loved it. There was not a time in his life that Mike wasn't working on a bike or a car. He enjoyed golf, karaoke, Demo Derbies, truck and tractor pulls, bike runs and dirt bike/motocross races. Mike had a way with words and could make any situation funny. He had a gift for making others laugh. His smile was infectious and you always knew you'd have a good time with him around you.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Anne West; his paternal grandparents, David and Hazel West of Rockport, West Virginia; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Clara Brown of Parkersburg, West Virginia; his aunts, Judith Jarvis, Phyllis Boston, Sandy Purcell, Margaret West and Betty Stasel; his uncles, Richard Brown, Jr., Keith Boston, George Stasel and Gene West.

He is survived by his father, Billy West, of Reedsville; the love of his life, his duet partner, Sandy West Lilly of Nitro, West Virginia; his daughters, Denise West (Brandon Hill) of Racine, Ohio and Hannah West (Matthew Thompson) of Dunbar, West Virginia. His grandchildren, the lights of his life, Trevor and Jackson Gerlach; Sophia and Laurelin Thompson; his twin siblings, Jerry West (Sarah Black) of Reedsville, Ohio and Judy (Shawn) Reaser, of Parkersburg, West Virginia; his only nephew, Kody West, of Reedsville, Ohio; and his uncles, Thomas Purcell (Cathy Comerci) of Long Bottom, Ohio and Burl (Sherry) West, of Rockport, West Virginia. He is also survived by more than 25 cousins.

Mike had so many good friends and people he loved that it is impossible to list them all. One thing about Michael is that if he loved you, you sure knew it. His heart was enormous and golden and his soul will be deeply missed by all of those who love him.

Services will be held Oct. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. There will be no graveside ceremony.

The West Family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Marietta Memorial Hospital's Emergency and Hospice Departments. Your kindness will not ever be forgotten.