SYRACUSE — Mickey Williams, 88, of Syracuse, Ohio, passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family on Oct. 10,2020.

Mickey is survived by his wife Joanne of 48 years; sons, Mickey C. Williams (Amy Satterfield) of Pomeroy, Ohio, Mac Williams of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; daughter, Shari Williams of Birmingham, Ala.; and stepdaughter, Terri Fearnow of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Lee Williams (Marsha) of Belpre, Ohio, and Brandon Williams (Michelle) of Gallipolis, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Skye Williams and Sutton Williams; step great-grandchildren, Breanna Vance, Christopher Vance and Levi Mackey; his sister, Judy Caruthers (Bob) of Middleport, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Williams and Lillie Harris Williams Dyke; his brothers, Ray, Elbert, James and Ronnie; his sister, Mable Harmon.

Mickey served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War as a Staff Sgt. from November 1951 to November 1955. He was a proud member of the American Legion serving in many different capacities including Commander and District Commander (1997-1998), Gift for Yanks, the 40 and 8 and was a member of the Meigs County Veterans Affair Commission for 18 years, 10 years as the Chairman.

Mickey started a lifetime career of 60 years in the Barber industry, beginning his career working for Karr's Barber Shop and later opening Mick's Barber Shop on Main Street in Pomeroy, Ohio. He enjoyed spending time and having cookouts with his family and friends. He loved being outside and working in his yard. He was oldest living member of his church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Mick and Joanne enjoyed traveling, dancing in dance club and playing cards with long time friends.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Letart Falls Cemetery with Jo Anne L'Heureux officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Gifts for Yanks through American Legion Post 39 (Drew Webster), 41765 Pomeroy Pike Road, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769 in honor of Mickey Williams. Please remember to follow all COVID-19 protocols and wear your mask and stand six feet apart.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.