1/
Mickey Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SYRACUSE — Mickey Williams, 88, of Syracuse, Ohio, passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family on Oct. 10,2020.

Mickey is survived by his wife Joanne of 48 years; sons, Mickey C. Williams (Amy Satterfield) of Pomeroy, Ohio, Mac Williams of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; daughter, Shari Williams of Birmingham, Ala.; and stepdaughter, Terri Fearnow of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Lee Williams (Marsha) of Belpre, Ohio, and Brandon Williams (Michelle) of Gallipolis, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Skye Williams and Sutton Williams; step great-grandchildren, Breanna Vance, Christopher Vance and Levi Mackey; his sister, Judy Caruthers (Bob) of Middleport, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Williams and Lillie Harris Williams Dyke; his brothers, Ray, Elbert, James and Ronnie; his sister, Mable Harmon.

Mickey served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War as a Staff Sgt. from November 1951 to November 1955. He was a proud member of the American Legion serving in many different capacities including Commander and District Commander (1997-1998), Gift for Yanks, the 40 and 8 and was a member of the Meigs County Veterans Affair Commission for 18 years, 10 years as the Chairman.

Mickey started a lifetime career of 60 years in the Barber industry, beginning his career working for Karr's Barber Shop and later opening Mick's Barber Shop on Main Street in Pomeroy, Ohio. He enjoyed spending time and having cookouts with his family and friends. He loved being outside and working in his yard. He was oldest living member of his church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Mick and Joanne enjoyed traveling, dancing in dance club and playing cards with long time friends.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Letart Falls Cemetery with Jo Anne L'Heureux officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Gifts for Yanks through American Legion Post 39 (Drew Webster), 41765 Pomeroy Pike Road, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769 in honor of Mickey Williams. Please remember to follow all COVID-19 protocols and wear your mask and stand six feet apart.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved