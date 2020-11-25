1/1
Nancy Carnahan
RACINE — Nancy Elizabeth (Shuler) Carnahan, age 82, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1938, to the late Earl E. and Mildred E. (Spencer) Shuler in Parkersburg W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James W. Carnahan; brother, Richard Shuler; sister-in-law, Anna Shuler; and sister-in-law, Jean (Carnahan) Alkire.

She is survived by her son, Tony (Peggy) Carnahan, daughter Janis Carnahan, both of Racine; grandchildren Kylen King, Rusty Carnahan, McKayla Reece, Dakota Carnahan, Mackenzie Carnahan; great grandchildren Logan Reece and Laura Carnahan; sister, Ellen (Bruce) Swartwout; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nancy worked hard all her life at several jobs, she retired from the Meigs County Superintendent's office as Secretary six years ago. She had many beloved friends who will miss her strength, independence, and friendship and sass. She loved music, football, basketball, and baseball.

Per her wishes Nancy will be cremated and a private graveside service for family will follow. There will be a celebration of her life in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate in memory of Nancy, to the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society c/o Sharon Knight, PO Box 369, Pomeroy Ohio 45769 or to the Eagles Auxiliary, PO Box 303, Pomeroy Ohio 45769.

Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. Services have been entrusted to the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
