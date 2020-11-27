1/
Nancy Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

REEDSVILLE — Nancy Jo Collins, 76, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26. 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio, daughter of the late Homer and Oneita Tuttle Cole. Nancy was a graduate of Eastern High School class of 1961. She worked for the Ohio Valley Manufacturing Corp. and retired from Public Debt after 30 plus years. She continued building Collin's Show Cattle throughout her retirement years.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Alvena) Collins and John (Melissa) Collins; a daughter, Cathy Ferguson; two brothers, Homer (Mary) Cole and William Cole; sister, Vickie (Ray) Watson; six granddaughters, Tabitha Savoy, Sabrina Cline, Sasha Chipps, Jenna Collins, Elizabeth Collins and Jessica Collins; a grandson, Jeremy Ferguson; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Collins; parents, Homer and Oneita Cole; two sisters, Patricia Cole and Nita Jean Ritchie.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the America Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved