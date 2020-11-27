REEDSVILLE — Nancy Jo Collins, 76, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26. 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio, daughter of the late Homer and Oneita Tuttle Cole. Nancy was a graduate of Eastern High School class of 1961. She worked for the Ohio Valley Manufacturing Corp. and retired from Public Debt after 30 plus years. She continued building Collin's Show Cattle throughout her retirement years.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Alvena) Collins and John (Melissa) Collins; a daughter, Cathy Ferguson; two brothers, Homer (Mary) Cole and William Cole; sister, Vickie (Ray) Watson; six granddaughters, Tabitha Savoy, Sabrina Cline, Sasha Chipps, Jenna Collins, Elizabeth Collins and Jessica Collins; a grandson, Jeremy Ferguson; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Collins; parents, Homer and Oneita Cole; two sisters, Patricia Cole and Nita Jean Ritchie.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the America Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

