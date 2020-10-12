GALLIPOLIS — Nancy E. Queen Unroe, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Logan Care and Rehab in Logan, Ohio.

Nancy was born on August 2, 1936 in Gallia County, Ohio, daughter of the late Perry and Nettie Cyfers Queen, Sr. Nancy was married to Emerson E. Unroe, and he preceded her in death in 2012. Also preceding in death were a daughter, Carol Tindall; six brothers, Perry Queen, Jr., James "Bob" Queen, Bernie Queen, Basil Queen, Charlie Queen, and Bill Queen; and one sister, Erma Belle Sisson.

Nancy was a homemaker who enjoyed baking wedding cakes. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis.

Nancy is survived by a son, Michael E. (Karen) Unroe of Rockbridge, Ohio; a son-in-law, Jerry Tindall; four grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; one brother, Buddy (Patty) Queen of Canal Winchester, Ohio; one sister, Ruby (Dewey) Brewer of Akron, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Louise Queen of Canal Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Nancy will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Eugene Harmon officiating. Her burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

