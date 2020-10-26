1/1
Nellie Hendrix.
1935 - 2020
MIDDLEPORT — Nellie "Lee" Hendrix, 85, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020. She was born on Aug. 13, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana, daughter of the late Walter Marlow and Bertha Baker Marlow.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise (Ralph) Weekley and Carol (Jack Jr.) Braley; grandchildren, Nick (Sara) Michael, Carrie (Stefan) Stamper, Miranda Braley, Cassandra Braley, Jack Braley III, James Braley and Mily Braley; great grandchildren, Ellah and Evelyn Stamper; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles William Marlow, Forrest Marlow and Delmar Marlow; and son-in-law, Mark Michael.

Dementia may have taken her memories, but our Lord gave her social grace. Her time at Overbrook was spent wheeling the halls and sharing smiles. We pray for a special blessing to the angels at Overbrook who cared for our Momma, her "Sisters" who offered her kindness and a gentle touch on good days and not so good days. You are appreciated.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 12 p.m. with Pastor John Swanson officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Carmel Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
