BIDWELL — Norma R. Jeffers, 86, of Bidwell, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on January 14, 1934 in Crown City, Ohio, Norma was the daughter of the late William Lester and Nora Faye Myers Haner. Norma was married to Manford O. Jeffers, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Waterloo High School and worked at Robbins & Myers.

Norma is survived by two daughters, Linda Faye Cossin of Bidwell and Thelma Mae Mitchell of Gallipolis, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brandy (Robin) Mattox of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Amanda Mitchell of Gallipolis, Christina Kenard of Rio Grande, Ohio and Michael Mitchell of Gallipolis; six great grandchildren, Jeffery L. Cossin, Gabriel M. Cossin, Brady Q. Vaughn, Aiden L. Mitchell, Andru M. Mahone, and Tinsley Mitchell; and brother, Marlyn "Marty" (Sue) Haner of Gallipolis.

In addition to her parents and husband Manford, Norma was preceded in death by two sisters, Retha Mae Parcell and Beva Faye Hardy.

The funeral service for Norma will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service Monday from noon - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines of practicing social distancing and are required to follow the Ohio mandate of wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
