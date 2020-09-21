CHILLICOTHE — Ora A. "Bub" Shaver, 76, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September, 19, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe. He was the son of the late James Pearl and Marjorie Mae Davis Shaver. He was married to Karen Shaver, and she preceded him in death. Bub was a road construction laborer and a member of the labor union.

Bub is survived by two sons, Michael R. Shaver of Chillicothe and Jeffrey A (Sherry) Shaver of Vienna, West Virginia. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two brothers, James Glen Shaver and James Lloyd (Donna) Shaver both of Gallipolis, Ohio. In addition to his parents and wife, Bub was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Providence Cemetery with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Friends may call at Willis Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing face masks.

