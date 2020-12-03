1/
Patricia Coppick
PORTLAND — Patricia Ann Coppick (Patty), 68, of Portland, Ohio, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2020, while holding the hand of her loving husband.

Patty was born on April 30, 1952, in Pomeroy, Ohio. She was an active member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Stiversville, Ohio, and was passionate about her love for Jesus. Patty loved to bake and spending time with her family. She had an infectious laugh and loved unconditionally.

She is survived by her husband, Ted of 41 years; three sons, Timothy Triplett of Columbus, Ohio, Stephen Triplett and wife, Ashlee, of Festus, Mo., and Terry Triplett of New Haven, W.Va.; brother, Terry Stethem and wife, Melanie, of Pomeroy, Ohio; uncle, Gerald Stethem of Canton, Ohio; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Roland and Tressie (Larkins) Stethem; grandparents, Emmett and Ruth Stethem and Dell and Ethel Larkins; a very special aunt, Josephine Osborne; and several other uncles, aunts and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the New Hope Fellowship Church in Stiversville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery. It will be required that everyone attending wear a facial covering.

Visitation will be held at the church Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please send cards or monetary donations to Ted Coppick, 58620 State Route 124, Portland, OH 45770.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville,Ohio.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
