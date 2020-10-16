1/1
Patsy R. Stanley
GALLIPOLIS — Patsy R. Stanley, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Patsy was born on December 17, 1938 in Gallia County, Ohio, daughter of the late Garrett and Mildred G. McComas Watson. Patsy was married to Clinton Edward Stanley; and he preceded her in death on May 4, 1996. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Jason Hatfield and Travis Cox; sister, Barbara Cline and brother-in-law, Eddie Cline; brother, Charles Bill Watson and sister-in-law, Nancy Watson; and two step sons, Tim and Carey Stanley.

Patsy was a member of Kings Chapel Church; she retired from Rayovac Battery in Lancaster, Ohio; she lived her life for her family and desired in her life to help others. She is survived by her children, Joyce (Doyle) McDonald of Bidwell, Beverly (Chris) Sullivan of Patriot, and Bill Bennett of Chillicothe, Ohio; step daughter, Nora (Ike) Hively of Gallipolis; six grandchildren, Kim Cox, Sommer Mayes, Luke Fulks, Breanna (Michael) Wolford, Jessica Bennett, and Jeremy Bennett; twenty-three great grandchildren; two great great grandsons; six step grandchildren; two brothers, Dan (Karen) Watson of Patriot and Roger Watson of Rio Grande; brother-in-law, James Camp of Florida; and many friends.

The funeral service for Patsy will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Bowers and Pastor Ralph Workman officiating. Her burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holzer Hospice and 4 East staff, as well as Dr. Tanke.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
