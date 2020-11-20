COOLVILLE — Paul E. Holsinger, 78, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Reedsville, Ohio, son of the late Clinton and Nellie Rockhold Holsinger. Paul was a retired Pipe Liner from L.A. Pipe Line and a 1961 graduate of Eastern high School.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Snyder Holsinger; mother, Francis Holsinger; son, Tim and Teresa Holsinger; daughter, Polly and Jason Knisley; grandson, Zach; step-granddaughter, Natasha; two step-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Kiley Forrider; brother, Roger and Tia Holsinger; two sisters, Connie and Bill Moodispaugh and Carol and Ben Owens; and a brother-in-law, Jack.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Holsinger and a sister, Rhonda Lyons.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Craig Holler officiating.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.