Phyllis McMillan

ALBANY — Phyllis R. Scarbrough McMillan, 80, Albany, Ohio, passed away at 6:42 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in the Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Athens, Ohio. Born June 23, 1940, in Letart Falls, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Winford "Jack" and Roxie Y. Jones Scarbrough. She was a homemaker and a member of the Freedom Gospel Mission and formerly a member of TOPS in Pomeroy.

Surviving are her children, Douglas Raines, of Columbus, Ohio, Cheryl (Matt) Boivin, of Albany, Ohio, David McMillan, of Racine, Debbie (Roger) Hill, of Racine, Elisa McMillan, of Salt Lake City, Utah and Skip McMillan, of Ripley, West Virginia. Nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, Ora Reynolds, of Jennings, Louisiana and two brothers, Leslie Scarbrough, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio and Larry Scarbrough, of Napoleon, Ohio also survive as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis "Red" McMillan on Sept. 27, 2008, and two brothers, Lawrence Scarbrough and Leonard Scarbrough.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Officiating will be Pastor Brenda Barnhart. Interment will be in the Bald Knob Cemetery in Lebanon Township. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.