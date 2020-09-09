Priscilla Schuler

RUTLAND — Priscilla Chloene Coy Schuler, 84, of Rutland, Ohio, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Overbrook Center, Middleport, Ohio.

Born Oct. 5, 1935, in Gallia County, Ohio, to the late Everette Walter and Vivian Victoria Denney Coy. She was a homemaker and worked in several different small restaurants and stores.

Priscilla is survived by her children, Everett (Teri) Schuler, Middleport, Ohio, Roger (Nancy) Schuler, Ashville, Ohio, Chris Cleland, Rutland, Ohio, Alicia (Herb) Roush, Rutland, Ohio, Paul (Carol) Schuler, Rutland, Ohio, Guy (Mary) Schuler, Middleport, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Schuler, Middleport, Ohio. Sisters, Minnie (Charlie) Young, Langsville, Ohio and Bealah Shuler, Cheshire, Ohio, 12 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Preceded by her parents; husband, John D. Schuler; son, Jim Schuler; brothers Max and Giles Coy; and sister Wanda Rathburn.

Due to the COVI-19 Pandemic and recommendations from the C.D.C. graveside services are Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio, with Pastor Ed Barney officiating. Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, is helping the family with their loss. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.