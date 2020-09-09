1/
Priscilla Schuler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RUTLAND — Priscilla Chloene Coy Schuler, 84, of Rutland, Ohio, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Overbrook Center, Middleport, Ohio.

Born Oct. 5, 1935, in Gallia County, Ohio, to the late Everette Walter and Vivian Victoria Denney Coy. She was a homemaker and worked in several different small restaurants and stores.

Priscilla is survived by her children, Everett (Teri) Schuler, Middleport, Ohio, Roger (Nancy) Schuler, Ashville, Ohio, Chris Cleland, Rutland, Ohio, Alicia (Herb) Roush, Rutland, Ohio, Paul (Carol) Schuler, Rutland, Ohio, Guy (Mary) Schuler, Middleport, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Schuler, Middleport, Ohio. Sisters, Minnie (Charlie) Young, Langsville, Ohio and Bealah Shuler, Cheshire, Ohio, 12 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Preceded by her parents; husband, John D. Schuler; son, Jim Schuler; brothers Max and Giles Coy; and sister Wanda Rathburn.

Due to the COVI-19 Pandemic and recommendations from the C.D.C. graveside services are Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio, with Pastor Ed Barney officiating. Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, is helping the family with their loss. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birchfield Funeral Home
212 Main St
Rutland, OH 45775
(740) 742-2333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved